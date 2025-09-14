Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,844,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.1% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.