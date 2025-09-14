Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,841 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

