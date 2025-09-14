HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

