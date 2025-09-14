Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $940,015,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

