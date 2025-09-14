RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 19,843 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $95.90 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

