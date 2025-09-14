United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.34.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.