1,188 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Bought by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $215,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

