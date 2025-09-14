Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,540.00 to $1,590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,098.14.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,544.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,477.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,727.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

