VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

