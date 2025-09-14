Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,916,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after buying an additional 314,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,074,000 after buying an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

