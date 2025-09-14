Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 950,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.