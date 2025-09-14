Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Stock Holdings Lowered by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.31 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

