Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 3,206 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $68.31.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

