Peak Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,204 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 552,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,553,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.