OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.