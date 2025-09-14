PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $27,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 570,359 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 250,276 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.84 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

