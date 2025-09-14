Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 52.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Copart by 53.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297,210 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

