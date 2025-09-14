First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF $PTRB

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PTRB opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

