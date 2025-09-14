Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

