Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $194,834,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $179,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $641.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

