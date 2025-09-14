Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 53 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $312.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

