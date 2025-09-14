Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Position Increased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,968,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,512,000 after acquiring an additional 88,628 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

