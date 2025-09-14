Arvest Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 229,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 146,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

