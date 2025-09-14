Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,311 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,912 shares worth $234,854,489. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

