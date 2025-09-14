Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 7,472 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

