Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Labcorp accounts for 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Labcorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after buying an additional 624,099 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter valued at about $709,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HSBC cut shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Labcorp

Labcorp Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $278.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.11. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $283.47.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.