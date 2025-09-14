Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $116.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

