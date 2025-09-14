HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SJM stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.