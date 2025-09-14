OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

