Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

