Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 298 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.