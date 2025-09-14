Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 298 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.43.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.