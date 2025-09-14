Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after buying an additional 781,045 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after buying an additional 264,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,111,000 after buying an additional 211,332 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

GBIL stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.