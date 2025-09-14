Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,926 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,058,000 after acquiring an additional 872,352 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 722,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 709,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

