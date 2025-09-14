Kings Path Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Kings Path Partners LLC lowered its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 78.63%.The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

