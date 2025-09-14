SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Shares Purchased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

