Kings Path Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 417.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,257.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $31.35 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

