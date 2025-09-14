Kings Path Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF $BNDW

Kings Path Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.