Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Increased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $324.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $325.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

