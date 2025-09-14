Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $640.31 and a 200 day moving average of $597.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $662.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

