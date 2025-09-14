Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

PKG stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

