Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Sells 112,500 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 1.6% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 574,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 46,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 516,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $44,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,030.75. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $231,343. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.