Greenfield Savings Bank Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

