Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 321,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

