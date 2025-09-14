Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agilysys and Seagate Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 6 0 3.00 Seagate Technology 1 5 14 0 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $121.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Seagate Technology has a consensus price target of $158.11, indicating a potential downside of 19.33%. Given Agilysys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

This table compares Agilysys and Seagate Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $275.62 million 10.77 $23.23 million $0.50 211.76 Seagate Technology $9.10 billion 4.59 $1.47 billion $6.77 28.95

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Agilysys. Seagate Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 4.85% 11.13% 6.79% Seagate Technology 16.15% -169.60% 19.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Seagate Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats Agilysys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services. The company’s hospitality software solutions include hospitality experience cloud offers solution ecosystems that combine core operational systems for property management, point-of-sale (POS), and inventory and procurement; and Hospitality Solution Studios. Its food and beverage ecosystem solutions comprise InfoGenesis POS; IG Kiosk; IG Flex; IG KDS; IG OnDemand; IG Fly; IG Quick Pay; IG Smart Menu; IG Digital Menu Board; IG PanOptic AI-powered self-checkout kiosk; Pay, a payment processing solution; eCash for cashless tender; gift card solution; and Analyze, a cloud-based data analytic platform. The company’s inventory and procurement ecosystem solutions include Eatec solution and Stratton Warren System; LMS, a on-premise or hosted, web and mobile-enabled PMS solution; Versa, a hospitality solution; and Stay, a cloud-native SaaS property management system. Its hospitality and leisure and experience enhancer solutions comprise Book, Express Kiosk and Express Mobile for check-in and check-out; Spa software; Golf; Sales & Catering; Service; Authorize; DataMagine; Reserve solution; Digital Marketing solution; Retail POS solution; Central Reservations; Loyalty & Promotions; Membership; Residence Management; and Guest App. It serves hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

