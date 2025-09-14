Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 275.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,730 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

