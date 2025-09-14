Hedges Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

