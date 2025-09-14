ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ is Hedges Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 495,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $9,035,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 152,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $5,854,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

