Investors Research Corp Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,791.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.