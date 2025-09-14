Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8,541.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,388,000 after buying an additional 1,674,628 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 97.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,760,000 after buying an additional 1,619,507 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,136,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 266.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 1,326,260 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

