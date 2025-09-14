Investors Research Corp Sells 187 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 142,405 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 822,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $363,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

